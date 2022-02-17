Public meetings Feb 17, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAYTOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED ADMIN COMMITTEE MEETINGTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town HallAGENDA: Discuss budget. Discuss ARPA funds. Discuss organizing town hall offices. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander program to discuss Black soldiers in the Civil War Feb 9, 2022 MOAA hear about Korean War Honor Flight Feb 8, 2022 Star Fort Chapter of MOAA receives national recognition Feb 8, 2022 Countybank Foundation makes donation to YMCA Fitness Center Feb 8, 2022 Latest News +6 Educators from state education department model lessons for teachers at Mays +2 Weekend Ticket: Gatsby, trivia, art and a local music festival +11 With fast-track passports, Russia extends clout in Ukraine +7 Far-right French candidate makes taboo term his mantra +3 Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood man dies after vehicle strikes treeRemains found in Greenwood CountyGreenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east AlabamaLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathGreenwood pair face burglary chargesNinety Six woman faces grand larceny chargeReport: Man texted co-worker he had a gunReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sCalhoun Falls split over new police chiefDriver dies after minivan overturns in Laurens County State News For high court nominees 'When's your birthday?' matters Booming economy leads SC governor, House to bigger tax cut SC senators make short work of spending $2B in federal cash Greenwood man dies following chase, police shooting in east Alabama Graham becomes early player to watch in Supreme Court drama 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here