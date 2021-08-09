TODAY
NINETY SIX TOWN FINANCE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Town Hall
AGENDA: Budget: Continue toward finalizing budget. New business. Schedule next meeting.
WARE SHOALS TOWN POLICE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report. Executive session to discuss personnel. Committee might take action on item(s) discussed in executive session.
WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES/ PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Update on move to new building (former fire department), Councilman Boles. Update on Katherine Hall, Councilman Powell: Any new information from the county; update on the committee meeting. Advise and discuss committee on progress of grass assignments, Councilman Ross. Bradford pears at Pines Park. Review property complaint process with committee, Councilman Ross. Public comments. Executive session to discuss personnel. Committee might take action on item(s) discussed in executive session.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH/ COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss plans for Back to school safety night that was rescheduled to August 24. Discuss a date for each committee member to have 3 applicants for sub-committee submitted. Discuss possibility of weekend Beach Festival — dates, budget. Discuss request from Sherry Mckee to waive rental fee at the amphitheater. Update on Youth Center from Councilwoman Jackson. Public comments.