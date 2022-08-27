AGENDA: Approve minutes from Jan. 3 and April 4 regular meetings, and Feb. 28 special called meeting. Consider appointments: Vinetta Goodwin Witt, Walter “Jerry” G. Stevens and Dr. S. Lindsey Clarke to the Greenwood County Hospital Board; David Connor, David Eddy, Don Going, Christine Jayne, Michael McKinney and James Wilson to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections. Presentation: Update from Veteran’s Affairs Director Rosalind Burke. Update on PARD grant funds for Greenwood County Parks and Rec (Director Brad Cuttill) and Town of Ware Shoals (Council member Bryan Ross). New business: Approve proposed Legislative Delegation meeting dates for 2023; adopt procedures for delegation presentations. Other business as needed.
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Open and review trash collection proposals.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Public input, discussion action item: planning for distribution of funds announced by Superintendent Spearman for SCDE approval.
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Review and discuss the trash collection proposals, executive session (Discuss the retention or release of a Police K9 Officer and discuss the compensation of a Police Officer. FOIA Section 30-4-20 Personnel Matters. Council may take action after Executive Session), discuss and review cost for amphitheater power.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Discussion of capital improvement plan, executive session (potential legal issue), action from executive session if needed, adjournment.