TODAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Library conference room
AGENDA: Public input. Minutes. Approve agenda. Standing ovation: WSH Student Council, forklift certificate completers. Cognia summary of findings. Action items: board policy DM cash in school buildings, first reading GDG credit card use, GDQE and GDQC retirement of professional and support staff. Paving project WSHS. Gym painting WSHS. Generator replacement. Personnel teacher contracts continuing, annual II, induction, letters of agreement. Budget: classified staff salary increase. Monthly finance review. Superintendent’s update: next board meeting June 12, Mickey Davis Field fundraiser.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Town Hall
AGENDA: Call to order. Pledge of allegiance/invocation. Recognition of visitors. Regular Town Council business items: Approval of Regular Council Minutes of April 17, 2023; Approval of Civic Events Minutes of April 23, 2023; Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending March 31, 2023; Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending April 30, 2023. Legislation: Ordinance No. 05-2023: Second Reading on Ordinance No. 05-2023 — an ordinance authorizing and directing the Town of Due West, S.C., to enter into an intergovernmental agreement relating to South Carolina Local Revenue Services; to participate in one or more local revenue service programs; to execute and deliver one or more participant program supplements; and other matters relating thereto. Ordinance No. 06-2023: First Reading on Ordinance No. 06-2023 — an ordinance of the Town of Due West, S.C., authorizing budget amendments to Ordinance No. 01-2022, the Town’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget, in the General Fund, Enterprise Fund and the Final 50% distribution allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fund signed into law establishing the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, as presented in Exhibit A to the Ordinance. Ordinance No. 07-2023: First Reading on Ordinance No. 07-2023—An ordinance to adopt the Fiscal Year Budget beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024, for the General Fund, Enterprise Fund and ARPA Fund to provide for the collection of funds that are necessary for operational and capital expenditures, to provide for the receipt and expenditure of funds and other matters related thereto. Resolution No. 01-2023 A resolution to appoint a registered elector living within the Due West Service Area of the Donalds-Due West Water and Sewer Authority’s Board of Directors to same, R.D. McDill Jr., whose term expires on June 30, 2026. Reports: Mayor’s Report; Town Administrator; Town Attorney John Andrew Bishop; Fire; Police; Utilities. Old business. New business. PARD Grant. Announcements.: Town Offices Will be Closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29th; Memorial Day’s Retiring of the Colors on May 29th at the Corner of Main Street and Strong Circle, Due West, S.C. Sponsored by BSA Troop 54; Civic Events Committee Meeting will be on June 19th at 10 a.m. Adjournment.