WHERE: Greenwood County Library children’s center, 600 Main St. S., Greenwood
AGENDA: Agenda not provided.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
WHEN: 4 p.m. executive session, 5:30 p.m. regular public meeting
WHERE: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentations: Update from Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier, proclamation recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at Leath Correctional Institution as April 24-29, 2023, resolution 2023-05 recognizing the life of Edris Louise Robinson. Old business: A. Consideration of boundary line agreements: 133 Belle Rive Drive and 1222 Amberhill Circle. New business: A. Consideration of approval of proposed road list for CTC funding. B. Designation of Lighting Services, Inc. as most qualified vendor for LED Sports Lighting for the Greenwood County Wilbanks Recreation Center. C. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Auburn Place — Russell L. Prince. D. Resolution 2023-06 to amend the fiscal year 2023 special appropriations budget to appropriate funds for Animal Shelter Agreement. E. Resolution 2023-07 approving the county’s participation in recent opioids litigation settlements. F. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2023-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 15.49 acres located at 2020 Highway 246 S. in Greenwood, S.C. changes from R-1 (single family residential) to C-2 (general commercial.)