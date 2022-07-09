MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 Glenwood St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Information items: District updates, retirees recognition, modified calendar survey results, summer school update, magnet school update. Financial update. Executive session. Action items: Policy EBCB- safety drills; Personnel recommendations and vacancies
GREENWOOD COUNTY FIRST STEPS PARTNERSHIP BOARD
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 1402C Highway 72 W., Greenwood
AGENDA: None listed.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public hearings: Ordinance No. 07-22, “An ordinance to call a public referendum in Saluda County, South Carolina to determine whether the qualified electors wish to keep the present council form of government with five council members or adopt the council-administrator form of government with five council members; Ordinance No. 08-22, “An ordinance approving sale of real property located at the southeast intersection of Highway 378 and North Bouknight Ferry Road in Saluda County, South Carolina to F&A of Saluda LL.” Public presentations: Animal control; 1755 Saluda Treaty. Third readings: Ordinance No. 03-22, “An ordinance providing for the recovery of costs by service charges from users of fire protection and emergency services.”; Ordinance No. 07-22; Ordinance No. 08-22. New business: Approve agreement with Pawmetto Life Line for spay and neuter program; consider award for painting the Westview Behavioral Health Building; consider award to Aiken Electric for installing broadband in underserved areas of Saluda County using American Rescue Plan Act funds; approve CDB grant by Upper Savannah to purchase fire truck; discuss agriculture tax decision passed by the state. Executive session.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 West Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance 2022-06 to amend the county road system, ordinance 2000-5, index of county-maintained roads by deleting and removing from the county road system a portion of Country Lane. Unfinished business: Second reading of Ordinance 2022-06. New business: Resolution 2022-22 amending resolution number 2021-23 purchasing sheriff’s vehicles and authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with O.C. Welch Ford-Lincoln Inc. for the purchase of three Ford Police Interceptor SUVs not to exceed $104,500; Resolution 2022-23 supporting the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission and recognizing and approving of the Abbeville County 250 Committee; Resolution 2022-24 supporting WCTEL/WCFiber, LLC in efforts to apply for a South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff Broadband Grant to provide broadband services in County to benefit its citizens; Resolution 2022-24 for County to present 25% matching funds not to exceed $7,500 should Abbeville County be chosen to receive a Palmetto Sites Program Grant Award for the Corbin Road Industrial Site; Resolution 2022-26 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual relationship with LaBella Associates of North Charleston for engineering and environmental services at the landfills. County director’s report. Committee reports: finance; personnel and administration; public works; intergovernmental relations; planning and industrial development; education, recreation, health and welfare; Public safety. Council members reports. Public comments. Executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOARD
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: 600 S. Main St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Open forum. Minutes. Director’s report. New business: Proposed nomination of officers for fiscal year 2022-23; proposed place and time of board meetings; proposed 2022-23 budget.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN
DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: Consider FY23 leases. Executive session to discuss contractual matters. After executive session, commission may take action on matters discussed in executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening: E-6-2022, 15kV Outdoor Vacuum Circuit breaker; WP-3-2022, vertical turbine pump overhaul (high service pump #1 rebid). Business: Consider water tank maintenance agreement; consider interior painting for main office; consider ERT modules for the water department; consider request from Wisewood Community Garden.
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business: Zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan. New business: Text amendment, zoning officer Avery Gambrell is requesting a text amendment to County Zoning Ordinance section 2.1.201 permitted uses by zoning district. Request to change “All other retail sales and services” from not permitting to “permitted in Forest Ag.” Land use matrix table 2.1.20-1. Reports: County council report, economic development report.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School cafeteria, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Approve June 14 minutes; board comments; public comments; superintendent’s report: parenting report, professional leave requests/fundraiser requests. First reading policy BE: board meetings, board meeting dates for 2022-23, ESSER continuity of services plan update, capital improvement plan revision workshop date; financial report; classified salary scales; student lunch costs; hiring update; executive session; action from executive session if needed.