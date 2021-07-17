MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Municipal Building, Room 207
AGENDA: Public hearings: Second Reading: Consider Ordinance No. 21-022 Authorizing the City Manager to Negotiate a Purchase Contract Conveying Approximately .22 Acres of City Owned Property Located On Gray Street (6855-102-851), Consider Ordinance No. 21-023 Annexing and Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 15.601 Acres, Located At 1927 Calhoun Road (6837-630-315) Owned By RTB Capital, LLC, First Reading: Consider Ordinance No. 21-024 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Ordinance No. 10-004 Concerning Automatic Changeable Copy Boards for Educational Uses in the PDD Zoning District Created By the Ordinance, Consider Ordinance No. 21-025 Amending Ordinance No. 03-010, Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 6, Supplemental Regulations, Section 6.3.10.3, Concerning Electronic Signs in the IP and OP Zoning District for Educational Uses, Consider Ordinance No. 21-026 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) By Rezoning Approximately 1.08 Acres of Land Located at 1408 And 1410 Cambridge Ave from R3 (Medium Density Residential) to GC (General Commercial); Public appearances: Recognize Katie Davenport & Ron Millender with The Greenwood Promise for an Update on the Phase II Campaign, Recognize Craig Logan with BIC Solutions to Discuss Violence Intervention Programs and Youth Engagement; New business: Consider Resolution No. 21-007 Committing The City of Greenwood to Providing a Program Fee for the Municipal Association of South Carolina Retail Recruitment Training Program in Partnership with the Retail Coach if the City is Accepted Into the Program and Supporting the City’s Application Thereto; City Manager comments; City Council comments.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Mayor’s report. Town administrator. Attorney John Andrew Bishop. Fire. Police. Utilities. Old business: 1. Card processing 2. Refundable deposits for sewer only customers. Announcements: 1. Upcoming general election for three council seats will be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Books will open on Aug. 2, 2021 and close at noon Aug. 16, 2021. 2. Civic events committee meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021. 3. Regional advocacy meeting will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021, the Arts Center in Greenwood. Registration information to be posted when available.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood Street.
AGENDA: Public Forum; Information Items: district update (Steve Glenn), ESSER III funds (Rodney Smith), retiree recognition (Steve Glenn), summer school update (Alyson Perrin); financial update (Rodney Smith); executive session: contractual matter-disposal of property, personnel recommendations and vacancies; action items: contractual property disposal matter-Puckett Town Road property (Rodney Smith), Policy KF Community Use of School Facilities (Gerald Witt), personnel recommendations and vacancies (Christi Louden).
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Presentations: Employee recognition for Second Quarter of 2021, Update from Greenwood Promise; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Third readings: Ordinance 2021-19 to amending Ordinance No. 2008-28 to adjust the distribution of revenue generated by Mumford and Rhine Properties, LLC; New business: Consideration of appointments to the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board, Consideration of Renewal of SCDHEC General Permit for Construction of Navigable Waters, Update of Capital Project Sales Tax Projects, Consideration of Contract from Gordon Group, LLC for Volunteer Fire Station at 1400 Hwy 221 S, Approval of the Implementation of the Compensation Study for Greenwood County, Consideration of approval of selection for Auditing and Consulting Services for fiscal years ending June 30, 2022 through June 30, 2027, Update from the County Treasurer’s Office, Resolution 2021-18 reinstating certain portions of Greenwood County Personnel Policy 5.1; Pending items; District reports; Manager’s report, Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Speakers: Ben Breazeale & James Knox, Charter Communication, Rufus Chamberlain & Joe Greene, Matthew Searles, Joey Harris, Debbie Bourne; Report: Public service/county planning: Spring Song Rd, Old School Rd; Decision items: Resolution 01-21: Council to consider adopting Resolution to pay Law Enforcement Deputies and Detention Center Employees time and one-half after 86 hours worked during a 14-day work period. Council to consider passing Resolution 01-21, Council to consider authorization for County Administrator to sign Memorandum of Agreement with Department of Juvenile Justice for FY 21/22, Council to consider entering into Settlement Agreement resolving the lawsuit contesting the formation of the Modoc Special Tax District for Fire Protection and authorizing the Administrator to execute the Settlement Agreement on behalf of the County, Ordinance 21-06: An Ordinance abolishing the Modoc Special Tax District for Fire Protection pursuant to South Carolina Code Section 4-9-30(5)(e). Council to consider 1st Reading (Title Only), Council to consider referring fire protection matters – including funding and the establishment of a Countywide system of fire protection to the Committee on Justice and Public Safety., Council to consider entering into a Stormwater and Grading Easement for the construction and maintenance of a detention pond on County property located on SC Hwy 28 S and State Park Rd. in connection with the development of property now owned by Water Toy Storage, LLC and the future development of property owned by the County, Council to consider appointing Byron Thompson to the McCormick County Planning Commission, Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to enter into a two-year agreement with Election Systems & Software, LLC hardware and maintenance and software license, maintenance, and support services; Information: Letter from The Secretary of the Interior concerning PILT program, Letter from SC Law Enforcement Division concerning ITS Audit; Executive session: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal advice concerning matters related to South Carolina Opioid Litigation and the Supreme Court decisions involving fees and redemption period for 2019 tax sale.
WEDNESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Workshop to discuss the recent draft of the county zoning ordinance.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Boardroom
AGENDA: Financial reports: Countybank Report, Financial Statement; Business: Consideration of Network Switch Replacements, Consideration of Resolution for check exchange with the City of Greenwood; Other business; Executive session: personnel and contractual matters.
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Public hearing: Variance request: Marshall Vann, 286 Forest Drive, Modoc, SC 29838, Tax Map #175-08-02-009. Request is for the rear setback of 10 ft. (as stated in Single Family Residential Zoning Section 4.2.2 General Setbacks of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance) to be reduced to 4.5 ft.