MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Discussion action item — bond resolution
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St.
AGENDA: Consider executive session for the following: a. Discussion regarding the development of security personnel or devices b. Discussion regarding the performance review of city manager. Public appearance: 1. Recognize Jenny Boulware, Main Street South Carolina, for a presentation of National Main Street Accreditation to Uptown Greenwood Development Corporation and 2021 Master Merchant Award to Laura Bachinski, owner of Main & Maxwell. 2. Recognize Mrs. Helen Nazzaro representing bringing Wraths Across America. 3. Recognize Mr. Freddy Adams, resident of South Hospital Street. Proclamation: 1. Recognize Parker Egbert for his participation in the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Unfinished business: 1. Consider Ordinance number 21-024 Amending the city of Greenwood’s official ordinance number 10-004 concerning automatic changeable copy boards for educational uses in the PDD zoning district created by the ordinance (second reading). 2. Consider ordinance number 21-025 amending ordinance number 03-010, zoning ordinance, chapter 6, supplemental regulations, section 6.3.10.3, concerning electronic signs in the IP and OP zoning district for educational uses (second reading). 3. Consider ordinance number 21-026 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map (ordinance number 04-020) by rezoning approximately 1.08 acres of land located at 1408 and 1410 Cambridge Ave. from R3 (medium density residential) to GC (general commercial) (second reading). New business: 1. Consider reappointment of Lillian Thomas to the Greenwood Housing Authority Board of Directors. 2. Consider ordinance number 21-027 amending ordinance number 03-010, zoning ordinance, chapter 5, design and performance standards, section 5.6.4(B), concerning sidewalk requirements for innovative development incentives (first reading).
TOWN OF DUE WEST COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Legislation: Ordinance number 04-2021, First reading — An ordinance of the town of Due West, S.C. to add section 32-78 “Sewer deposits” and attached exhibit A, to chapter 32 “Utilities,” article III. “Rates and fees,” of the code of ordinances, which by reference becomes a part of this article and code of ordinances. Reports: A. Mayor’s report B. Town administrator C. Attorney John Andrew Bishop D. Fire E. Police F. Utilities Announcements: 1. Town Hall will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 6, 2021 2. Upcoming general election for three council seats will be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Books closed on noon Aug. 16, 2021. 3. ASC’s on-demand online courses consist of six sessions. FOr more information and to gain access to the free training sessions, visit www.masc.sc (keywords: planning training). 4. Regional advocacy meeting will be at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021 at The Arts Center in Greenwood. Registration information to be posted when available.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Information items — District update (Steve Glenn), COVID update (Dr. Matt Logan), board recognition (Ken Cobb). Financial update (Rodney Smith). Executive Session, personnel recommendations and vacancies. Action items: A. Budget amendment (Rodney Smith) B. Personnel recommendations and vacancies (Christi Louden).
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library
AGENDA: Athletic Director’s Update — Coach Johnston; Health and Safety Report — Mr. Cox; Title IV — Dr. Crockett; Superintendent’s Update — Dr. Sprouse (ARP — ESSER III Plan); Action Items: Annual Appointments, District’s Attorney (Recommendation: Duff, Freeman, Lyons, LLC), Ex-Officio Secretary (Recommendation: Brenda Mattison), Energy / Safety Team (Board Member), Russell Technology Center Advisory Board (Board Member); Finance Review
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Public comment. New business: A. Resolution 2021-19 to transfer of funds to Capital Projects Sales Tax Fund for the Promised Land walking trail — Josh Skinner, CPST coordinator. B. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Beech Lake — Johnny Holtzclaw, district seven; Rock Creek — Matthew Clary, district six; Belle Meade — T. Stewart McDonald, district six. C. Consideration to authorize county manager to sign amended investment advisory agreements with Greenwood Capital — Steffanie Dorn, County treasurer. D. Update from the County treasurer’s office. E. Resolution 2021-20 to consider budget amendment for partial expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds — Steffanie Dorn. F. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2021-20 to approve the request by Lost Lure special tax district to dissolve — Steffanie Dorn. 2. Ordinance 2021-21 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 28.1 acres, owned by Beattie Development located at 421 Sagewood Road, Greenwood changes of zoning classifications from R-1 (single family residential) to R-2 (single family residential) — Phil Lindler, planning director. District reports, manager’s report, attorney’s report. Executive session if needed.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Speakers: 1. Rufus Chamberlain and Joe Greene 2. Doug Chalifour, Blueway Festival 3. Clay Antonakos 4. Rita Smith 5. Allen Dean 6. Larry and Francis Lewis 7. Patti Yarbrough 8. Mike Payne 9. Donald Putnam 10. Dale Metts 11. Tracy Middlebrooks 12. Billy Bass 13. Amy Gay 14. Joey Harris 15. David and Julie Thacker 16. Jessical Delaigle 17. John van Haastrecht Public hearing: Ordinance 20-10, an ordinance to increase building inspection fees. Decision items: 1. Ordinance 20-10: an ordinance to increase building inspection fees. Council to consider third reading. 2. Ordinance 21-06: An ordinance abolishing the Modoc Special Tax District for fire protection pursuant to South Carolina Code section 4-9-30(5)(e). Council to consider second reading. 3. Resolution 02-21: Honoring the Rev. Sara Covin Juengst. Council to consider passing resolution 02-21. 4. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to renew easement number DACW21-1-21-0076 with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 5. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to sign memorandum of understanding with South Carolina Women’s Leadership Network (Matchboard), free of charge from Nov. 1,2021-Oct. 31, 2022. 6. Council to consider authorizing administrator to approve Modoc Special Tax District for fire protection invoices FY 2020/2021 for allowable expenses until further notice. 7. Council to consider donating $500 to the 2021 Western Blue Way Festival from the council special projects account. Information: 1. Letter from the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 100 South Jefferson St., Saluda
AGENDA: Budget for 2022. Priorities and goals for 2022.