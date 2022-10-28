MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Consideration of lease agreement on backhoe
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentations: Proclamation honoring the 100th birthday celebration of Emma Wynetta Blackwell Cummings Miller. Public comment. Old business: Third readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-20 Ordinance 2022-20 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two (2) parcels of land totaling approximately 6.29 acres located at 450 and 614 Old Brickyard Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #s 6866-648-952 and portions of 6866-514-951), changes zoning classifications from AG-1 and AG-2 (Agricultural) to I-1 (Light Industrial), by Velux Greenwood, LLC. 2.Ordinance 2022-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a of land totaling 30.47 +/- acres located on East Northside Drive approximately 1,000 feet from the East Deadfall Road intersection in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN # 6857-026-573), changes the zoning classification from R-5 (Multi Family Residential) to R-6 (Multi Family Residential), by ATC Development. 3. Ordinance 2022-22 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling 20.62 acres located at 206 Old Woodlawn Road in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN # 6825-990-707 and #6825-897-719), changes the zoning classification from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to AG-1 (Agriculture), by L. Wayne Mathis. Begin public hearing: Resolution 2022-33 to allow for the transfer of property at the Larry Traynham Center from Greenwood County to the Town of Ware Shoals. New business: A. Consideration of Greenwood County Public Library Board appointments — Janice Annette Chiles, District 3, June 2025. B. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions — Raintree, Karla Holloway; Raintreet, Ulysses White. C. Resolution 2022-34 to confirm the reconveyance of real and personal property subject to certain lease purchases and fee in lieu of tax agreements with FujiPhoto Film, Inc.; to direct the execution and delivery of certain documents in confirmation of the reconveyance of such real and personal property; and other matters relating thereto. D. Resolution 2022-35 to transfer funds fro the repair of two tractors at the Greenwood County airport. E. First reading — 1. Ordinance 2022-23 to amend the master plan for the Stoney Point PDD, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 9.28 acres located at 201 Swing About in Greenwood, South Carolina, changes from PDD to PDD as amdended, by Hole 19 Properties, LLC.