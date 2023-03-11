MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance #2023-03 to amend Ordinance #2022-04 relating to Abbeville County’s Budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, so as to provide supplemental appropriations to cover the cost of a new Volvo 725 Off-Road Dump Truck to be purchased for the County Landfill and other matters related thereto. Ordinance #2023-04 to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 071-00-00-060, from a zoning district of Forest Agriculture (FA) to one of Rural Development District (RDD). Approval of minutes: Regular Meeting — February 13, 2023. Budget Workshop — February 27, 2023. Special Meeting — March 2, 2023. Presentation: Ms. Jennifer Mountford; 4H Director; to introduce a new initiative of the Abbeville 4H. SCAC to award Risk Management award. Unfinished business: Third reading of Ordinance #2023-01 providing for the issuance and sale of bonds solid waste collection and disposal system of Abbeville County, South Carolina; and other matters relating thereto. Third reading of Ordinance #2023-02 providing for the issuance and sale of solid waste recycling and disposal system revenue bonds of Abbeville County, South Carolina in the aggregate principal amount of not-exceeding $2,100,000; and other matters relating thereto. Second reading of Ordinance #2023-03 to amend Ordinance #2022-04 relating to Abbeville County’s Budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, so as to provide supplemental appropriations to cover the cost of a new Volvo 725 Off-Road Dump Truck to be purchased for the County Landfill and other matters related thereto. Second reading of Ordinance #2023-04 to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 071-00-00-060, from a zoning district of Forest Agriculture (FA) to one of Rural Development District (RDD). New business: Resolution #2023-07 authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with iProjectSolutions, LLC., in the amount of $14,125; which includes tax and delivery for one (1) iPlan FM Workstation. Resolution #2023-09 authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with Love Chevrolet for the purchase of one (1) vehicle for the Emergency Services Department not to exceed $37,998. Resolution #2023-10 authorizing the County Director to enter into a contract with Business Information Systems (BIS) for the Land Records Management System software; maintenance; and support services agreement for April 1, 2023 through April 2028 at a cost not to exceed $121,910 and to rescind Resolution #2022-28. Proclamation recognizing and honoring Ms. Sharmel Miller for her dedicated years of service to the residents of Abbeville County. County director’s report. Committee reports. Council members report/comments. Public comments. Executive session: Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues. Action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson Board Room
AGENDA: Board chair report: nominating committee, board of trustees elections. President’s report. Committee reports: Academic affairs — action items: faculty handbook revisions, requirement for tenure promotions and annual evaluation. Enrollment & Access Management/Student Experiences & Quality Assurance. Finance, Facilities and Audit/Governmental and Strategic Initiatives. Institutional Advancement. Policy – action item: faculty summer pay. Student affairs/intercollegiate athletics. Other business/announcements/reports.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for Feb. 14, 2023. Board comments. Public comments. Recognition: Heart of the Wildcat awards. Superintendent’s report: Professional leave requests/fundraiser requests/overnight field trips. Parenting report. Lt. Boudreau SRO monthly report. Old Ninety Six high School referendum update. Discussion of school visitor opportunities in our district schools. Policies: policy JJI interscholastic athletics second reading, policy GCLE unencumbered time first reading, administrative rule GCLE-R unencumbered time. JICDA-R code of conduct. Finance: monthly financial report, update on RFP 23.002 NSES fencing and locks, RFQ 23.003 for construction manager at risk, 2023-2024 budget draft, discussion of retention/signing bonuses. Personnel: 2023-24 hiring recommendations, hiring update, approval of 2023-2024 teacher contracts. Executive session: discussion of a settlement of a legal claim cubject to attorney-client privilege-IN RE: JUUL MDL, proposed contractual negotiations – IT professional services, discussion of employment matters/superintendent’s informal evaluation, receipt of legal advice regarding potential legal claim, expulsion appeal hearing of student A. Action from executive session.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room, 109 W, Augusta St.
AGENDA: Approval of Agenda as Presented. Appearance of Citizens, Public Comments, No Written Requests by Required Deadline. Regular town council business items: February – minutes, bills, financial statements. Legislation: Ordinance No. 2023-04-11-01 MASC local revenue services agreement. Fair Housing Resoltuon 2023. Proclamations: random acts of kindness, American Red Cross Month, Sunshine Week. Reports: police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer. New business: Filing of 2022 Statements of Economic Interests (must be done by elected officials online (no exceptions) and due by noon, March 30. Draft Copy of FY 23/24 General Fund Operating Budget. Capital Projects Budget & American Rescue Fund Budget (Budget Workshop scheduled for March 21, 6 p.m., One Stop). Business Incentive Grant & American Rescue Funding Grant Awards; Summary of Projects and Payment of Grant Funds. Mayor’s comments.