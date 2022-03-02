Today

GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

TIME: Noon

LOCATION: District office, 1855 Calhoun Road

AGENDA: Information Item-Board Meeting Dates (Ken Cobb); Executive Session: Student Matter-Appeal, Personnel Matters-Recommendations and Vacancies; Action Items: Student Matter-Appeal, Personnel Matters-Recommendations and Vacancies

Tags