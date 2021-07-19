TODAY
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Committee reports. Bill Dunn to update on Carnell Sewer Line Project. JP Alewine to address council.
Updated: July 19, 2021 @ 10:58 pm
