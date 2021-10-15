MONDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Middle
AGENDA: Standing Ovation – District Teacher of the Year Dr. Kem Owens, Health and Safety Update (Mr. Cox), Financial Review, Adjourn for School Tours, School Tours / Principal Goals (Ware Shoals Elem/Middle, Ware Shoals Primary, Ware Shoals High)
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Public Forum; Information Items: District Update (Steve Glenn), Safety Update (Natalie Talbert), Committee Reports (Ken Cobb); 2021-2022 Board Goals (Ken Cobb); Minority Business (Rodney Smith); Financial Update (Rodney Smith); Executive Session (Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies); Action Items: Delegates for SCSBA 2021 (Ken Cobb); New Logo & Vision Statement (Johnathan L. Graves); Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden).
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Historic Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Old business: Update on Main Street Revitalization Project; new business; committee reports; executive session: Section 30-4-70(A)(1):Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body.