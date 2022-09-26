Public meetings Sep 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEESTIME: 6 p.m.LOCATION: District board roomAGENDA: Approval of minutes Aug. 23, 2022 regular board meeting and minutes for the Aug. 29, 2022 called board meeting; goldstar highlights; superintendent’s report: CIP, ABM update, maintenance update, lawn maintenance update, financial update, Mike Gallagher-Funding options for new building projects, curriculum update, food services update, student services/federal programs update; discussion action items: RFP – Lawn Maintenance, 1st reading-policies: IMDA-patriotic exercises, IMDB-flag/motto display, JJI-interscholastic athletics; request for information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Update Maintenance Education Building Industry Action Item Lawn Food Service Board Meeting Minutes 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Abbeville County Democratic Party hosts fundraiser Sep 20, 2022 Lander History Exhibit Makes Debut at The Museum Sep 20, 2022 Daughters of the American Revolution meets at the library Sep 20, 2022 In Sesquicentennial year, Lander University continues to make history Sep 20, 2022 Latest News +4 Injury-depleted Rams keep rolling with unlikely contributors Knicks looking to build with newly signed Brunson, Barrett +3 Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal +6 Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test +6 Minus owner Sarver, Suns return for another run at NBA title Most Popular Articles ArticlesATV driver dies in early morning wreckDriver dies in overnight crash in Laurens CountyFormer McCormick County deputy faces attempted murder, misconduct chargesGreenwood woman faces child abuse chargeShootings near Pathway House spark call to shut bars at 2 a.m.Highway Patrol: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Promised LandMiddle schooler shares melatonin gummies at schoolGreenwood man faces charges after shootingGreenwood City seeks accountability from builders, property ownersGreenwood city votes yes on shutting bars at 2 a.m. State News Texas vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis School bus crashes into S Carolina store; 7 sent to hospital NC guild creates quilts to comfort people in need Suits to save Confederate icons dropped in South Carolina