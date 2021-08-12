TODAY
McCormick County Legislative Delegation
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: The legislative delegation will meet to decide on the appointments for the McCormick County Election Commission, reappointment to the Piedmont Technical College Commission, appointments to the Old Ninety Six Tourism Commission and to discuss the vacancy/appointments of the McCormick County Transportation Committee. The legislative delegation will allow McCormick County Council to discuss issues concerning McCormick County.