MONDAY
WARE SHOALS WATER/SEWER COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss subcontractor work. Update on lawyer concerning Carnell Sewer Line project engineer. Bids for Carnell Sewer Line project. Update/Report from L&L.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Public hearings: Consider Ordinance 22-016, which rezoned 53.52 acres at 1380 Bypass 25 SE from GC to R10. New business: Consider Ordinance No. 22-017, which rezones 53.52 acres at 930 New Market St. from R2 to RM7; consider Resolution 22-009 adopting the Greenwood multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan; consider Resolution 20-010 requesting Greenwood County Council remove two properties on Hospitality Boulevard from the multi-county business park.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. executive session. Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentations: Employee recognition for 2022 first and second quarters; quarterly presentation from John Wiseman of Greenwood Capital. Public comment. Old business: Consider boundary line agreements. New business: Consider a five-year fire master plan; proclamation recognizing the retirement of Command Master Chief Anthony Sanders from the U.S. Navy; proclamation recognizing Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministry’s 130-year celebration of service; consider selecting J.D. Goodrum General Contractors as the design-builder for the Greenwood County Recreation Complex project, and approving the unmanned aerial system surveying proposal from J.D. Goodrum; consider picnic shelter cost options for the Greenwood County Boating Facility; consider approving the proposal from DP3 for phase 1 design services of the Greenwood County Administration Building and renovations of Park Plaza and the Greenwood County Courthouse; update from economic development department; consider appointing Carrie Murdock and Dana Smoak as special tax district commissioners for the Hillbrook subdivision; consider approving the contract with McCormick County Senior Center for transportation services; update from the county treasurer’s office; Resolution 2022-21 to amend the FY23 budget for the purchase of a fingerprint machine in the detention center; Resolution 2022-22 to grant county manager the authority to opt-in to a South Carolina County, Large Municipality and Solid Waste Authority electronics recycling program. First readings: Ordinance 2022-17 to remove two properties from the Multi-County Business Park; Ordinance 2022-18 authorizing the execution and delivery of an Infrastructure Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County and a company presently known to the county as Project Bounce to provide for infrastructure credits with respect to certain property located in the county, the inclusion of Project Bounce property in a multi-county industrial or business park, and other related matters.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration building room 222, Lex Walter Campus
AGENDA: Approve minutes for June 21 meeting. Nominating committee report. Financial review for approval. President’s report: new/updated articulation agreements, technology update. Commission chairperson’s comments. Executive session.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Speaker: Steven Taylor, WCTEL. Approve minutes from June 21 meeting. Consider second reading of Ordinance 21-12, which concerns political signs. Consider second reading of Ordinance 21-13, which sells property at 2-1 E. Augusta St., McCormick. Consider Resolution 01-22, an agreement between Edgefield and McCormick involving use of 378 Recycling Center on 378 and S-19-67. Authorize administrator to sign the Real Estate Sales Contract Tax Map #126-09-02-038 in the amount of $30,000 for 13.43 net acres. Consider authorizing the administrator to sign Lease No. DACW21-1-22-0025 for the Clarks Hill Ballfield with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Information. Committee reports. Executive session.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Approve minutes of June 20 meeting. Monthly financial statements for period ending June 30. Legislation. Reports: Mayor, town administrator, attorney John Andrew Bishop, fire, police, utilities. Old business. New business.
WARE SHOALS COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Public comments. Committee reports. Fire explorer application approval. Executive session — discuss the potential hiring of a code enforcement agent, personnel matters. Message from Mayor Horne.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business: SCDOT Railroad Avenue project status; McCormick/Washington School Road project status; McCormick/SLV project status; Rough Lane ownership confirmation. New business: American Rescue Plan Act spending update; S.C. Legislative action update, CTCs; 2021-22 budget projection.