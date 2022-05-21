MONDAY
LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 55 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: District administrative office training room
AGENDA: 2022-23 general fund budget discussion
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 1855 Calhoun Road
AGENDA: Executive session: Superintendent’s evaluation. Open session. Action items: Any action as may be required from executive session discussion.
LAURENS COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 55 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District administrative office training room
AGENDA: Gray Court-Owings school report. Superintendent’s report: 1. District updates 2. June board meeting change of date request 3. Department of Human Resources update 4. 2023-2024 district calendar options and request for approval. Board operations: 1. Second reading and request for approval — policy GCCAAA, shared leave donation program — a. For information — Administrative rule GCCAA-R, exhibit GCCAAA-E. Finance: 1. Monthly financial report 2. Budget information for 2022-2023 general fund budget. Public participation.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: County administrative offices
AGENDA: Public comments. Director’s report. New business: Selection of polling locations for early voting, new absentee voting by mail, meeting minutes, update from subcommittee on bylaws. Other business: Next meeting June 28 at 10 a.m.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. open session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: 5:30 p.m. call to order; executive session (Personnel Contracts-specifically Recommendations/Resignations: Discussion of Superintendent’s Evaluation Format); regular open session at 6 p.m.; Action as Necessary or Appropriate Based on Matters Discussed during Executive Session; Welcome/Moment of Silence/Pledge of Allegiance; Approve Agenda; Gold Star Highlights; Public Input; Consent Action Item: Approval of Minutes for April 26, 2022 Regular Board Meeting, May 3, 2022 Special Called Meeting, May 10, 2022 Budget Workshop; Discussion Information Items: Superintendent’s Report: CIP, Referendum Results and Discussion, Budget Update – Would like 1st Reading May 31st, Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Curriculum Update/Schools’ Report to the Community, AR BEDB-R (Dissemination of Board Documents to Public), AR BD-R (Board Officers), 9th Grade Freshman Academy; Discussion Action Items: Policy IKE (Promotion Retention and Acceleration of Students) 2nd Reading, Policy EBCB (Safety Plans and Drills) 1st Reading, Policy BD (Organization of the School Board)1st Reading, To vote on Recommendations/Resignations; Request for Information
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Consideration of audit services B. Consideration of change order number one, West Alexander waste water treatment plant project C. Authorize transfer of funds. Other business: A. General manager performance evaluation. Executive session to discuss the following: A. Personnel matter, receipt of legal advice. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business — A. SCDOT Railroad Avenue, SR 119 project approval B. Approval of McCormick/Washington School Road C. McCormick/SLV project approval and update D. Rough Lane ownership confirmation New business — A. American Rescue Plan Act — Spending update B. FY 21-22 budget projection.
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Financial reports. Business: A. Ratification of May 12, 2022 board meeting cancellation B. Recognition of American Gas Association Accident Prevention Award C. Presentation of FY2021 audit. Executive session to discuss legal and personnel matters. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.