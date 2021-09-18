MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 Glenwood St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Information items — District Update (Steve Glenn), delegates for SCSBA 2021 assembly (Ken Cobb), financial update (Rodney Smith). Executive session: Contractual matter — disposal of property and personnel recommendations and vacancies. Action items: A. New policy — IKADD, IKADD-E and IKADD-F (Beth Taylor) B. New policy — GCCAB/GDCAB-AR GCCAB/GDCAB-R staff leave related to COVID-19 (Rodney Smith) C. Contractual property disposal matter — property behind Northside Middle School (Rodney Smith) D. Personnel recommendations and vacancies (Christi Louden)
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library
AGENDA: Standing Ovation Recognition (Dr. Sprouse): FCA Player of the Week David Wooten, Defensive Player of the Week Marshall Vermillion; DHEC School Guidance for COVID, District COVID Update (Nurse Evatt); Technology Update (Mr. Frady); Superintendent Update: ESSERS III Plan (Dr. Sprouse); District Report Cards (Dr. Crockett); Action Items: Textbook Recommendation, Employee Absences – COVID, 2021 SCSBA Delegate Assembly: Official Voting Delegate, Technology Department Request, October and December Meeting Date/Time, Overnight Field Trip Request, Finance Review.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Legislation: A. Ordinance number 04-2021, Second reading, an ordinance of the town of Due West, S.C., to ad section 32-78 “sewer deposits” and attached exhibit A, to Chapter 32 “Utilities,” article iii. “Rates and fees,” of the code of ordinances, which by reference becomes part of this article and code of ordinances. Reports. Announcements: 1. Upcoming general election for three council seats will be held on Nov. 2, 2021. Upcoming special election for one town council seat will be held on Nov. 23, 2021. Filing will begin at noon Sept. 29, 2021 and close on noon Oct. 8. 2. MASC’s on-demand online courses consist of six sessions. 3. Regional advocacy meting will be at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 5, at The Arts Center in Greenwood. Registration information to be posted when available.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town of Parksville Town Hall, 140 Parks Self St., Parksville
AGENDA: Public hearing on ordinance 21-06, abolishing the Modoc Special Tax District for Fire Protection pursuant to South Carolina code section 4-9-30(5)(e).
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Update on broadband — Kay Self, vision Greenwood. 4 p.m. executive session. 5:30 p.m. beginning of regular public meeting. Public comment. Old business: A. Consideration of revisions to county policy 9.12 (Greenwood County retiree insurance premium subsidy) regarding benefits for Medicare eligible Greenwood County retirees – Carson Penney, county attorney. B. Third readings: 1. Ordinance 2021-20 to approve the request by Lost Lure Special Tax District to dissolve. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer 2. Ordinance 2021-21 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 28.1 acres, owned by Beattie Development located at 421 Sagewood Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6835-749-806) changes zoning classifications from R-1 (single family residential) to R-2 (single family residential). – Phil Lindler, Planning Director. Public hearings: C. Second readings: 1. Ordinance 2021-22 to amend the Wingert Road/Milford Springs Road PDD being ordinance 01-95, as and if amended, to allow for a pull-a-part as an allowed use. – Phil Lindler, Planning Director 2. Ordinance 2021-23 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land totaling approximately 10 acres, owned by Eaton Corporation located at 5502 Hwy 25 N, in Hodges, South Carolina (GPIN #6930-118-548) which changes zoning classifications from RDD (rural development district) to I-1 (light industrial). – Phil Lindler, Planning Director 3. Ordinance 2021-24 regarding the election of the Greenwood County Council chairperson and vice chairperson. – Carson Penney, County Attorney 4. Ordinance 2021-25 removing the moratorium on the permitting of residential structures below 750 square feet, imposed by Greenwood County ordinance 2018-19, and providing permitting guidelines for residential structures costing in excess of $1,000 regardless of square footage, and other matters relating thereto. – Carson Penney, County Attorney 5. Ordinance 2021-26 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax and incentive agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC and AACRE Impresa Greenwood, LLC, companies previously identified collectively as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the county shall covenant (a) to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities in the County (the “new project”) and (b) to provide certain special source revenue credits in connection with certain existing property located in the County (the “existing project” and, together with the new project, the “project”) (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the company and the project; and (3) other matters relating thereto. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director 6. Ordinance 2021-27 (1) amending the Master Agreement governing the Greenwood-Newberry Industrial Park dated December 31, 2012 between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Newberry County, South Carolina so as to enlarge the boundaries of the park to include certain property now or hereafter to be owned and/or operated by Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC and AACRE Impresa Greenwood, LLC, companies previously identified collectively as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors; and (2) authorizing other matters related thereto. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director New business: A. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions — Newport, James Nazzaro, District Five. B. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office. C. Resolution 2021-24 adopting millages necessary to provide tax revenues for the operating and capital budgets of the government of Greenwood County and for educational purposes in Greenwood County in compliance with SC Code 6-1-320 for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021. D. Resolution 2021-25 amending the Greenwood County fee schedule for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. E. Resolution 2021-26 expressing support for efforts in the South Carolina legislature to obtain state and/or federal funds for the purpose of establishing, staffing and operating a temporary overflow facility in the Lakelands area for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Executive session if needed.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: Public hearing: 1. Ordinance 20-10, an ordinance to increase building inspection fees. Decision items: 1. Ordinance 20-10, An ordinance to increase building inspection fees — third reading. 2. Ordinance 21-06 an ordinance abolishing the Modoc Special Tax District for Fire Protection pursuant to South Carolina code section 4-9-30(5)(e) — third reading. 3. Resolution 03-21, expenditure of Title III funds for fiscal year 2020-2021. 4. Resolution 04-21, supporting the state legislature to obtain state and/or federal funds to establish a temporary overflow facility in the Lakelands area for treatment of coronavirus patients who need in-hospital treatment but are unable to be housed at a local hospital facility. 5. Council to consider submitting names to the legislative delegation to serve on the McCormick County Transportation Committee. 6. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to enter into OJT agreement with GLEAMNS human resources commission administered regionally by the workforce development division of Upper Savannah Council of Governments at no cost to McCormick County. 7. Council to consider at the request of SCDOT to transfer Old School Road to the County. 8. Council to consider accepting the resignation of Joy Bell Turman from the McCormick County Planning Commission. Information: 1. SCAC email concerning partnership with SC Women in Leadership on web-based platform for managing boards and commissions. 2. Letter to sheriff from SC Department of Public Safety concerning school resource officer grant continuation. Executive session to discuss economic development initiatives subdivision, partnership and industrial site and administration personnel legislative delegation assistance.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: County council will conduct a work session with S.C. Department of Revenue on setting the Millage.
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: Recommendation to award bid for the wastewater treatment plant projects. Other business: Request for proposal for the Hay Farm. Executive session: Contractual and receipt of legal advice. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Discuss the recent draft of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance.