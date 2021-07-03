TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. — Executive Session, 5:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session; Public comment: Due to the Video Conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the Social Distancing requirement of the Governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written Public Comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 12:00 Noon. The meeting will be streamed live to the County YouTube Video Channel. Your comment may be read during this portion of the meeting, and will be included with the minutes and records for the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited; Old business: Third Readings: Ordinance 2021-16 amending Article G, Section 6-3-117 of the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance 13-86 (as and if amended) to establish minimum standards for operation of pistol ranges used for conducting permitted concealed weapons permit classes, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2021-17 amending Title 11, Chapter 1 of the Greenwood County Code to establish minimum standards for the care and keeping of domestic dogs, licensing requirements for dog breeders, and other matters related thereto, Ordinance 2021-18 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 2.76 acres, located 612 Nation Road, in Greenwood South Carolina (GPIN #6931-623-400) changes zoning classifications from AG2 (Agricultural District) to AG-3 (Agricultural District); Public hearings: Third Reading: Ordinance 2021-11 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee-in-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes and Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Bailybead Solar, LLC, and other affiliated entities, to provide for payment of a Fee-in-Lieu of Taxes with respect to certain projects; authorizing the inclusion of certain project sites in a multicounty business park; authorizing Special Source Revenue Credits; and other related matters, Second Reading: Ordinance 2021-19 to amending Ordinance No. 2008-28 to adjust the distribution of revenue generated by Mumford and Rhine Properties, LLC, Consideration of Boundary Line Agreements: 265 Headwater Dr. Robert K and Phyllis E Sims 6879-346-570 Newport 20 0.01 Acres, 254 Kimberly Place Wendy L. Brooks 402-00-00-030 0.21 Acres, 1219 Summerset Bay Rd Dennis P and Elizabeth M Levan 4-1-61 0.02 Acres, 130 Bridgepoint Rd Bay Island, LLC 6879-736-239 Bridgepoint 6 0.03 Acres, 115 Wonderland Dr. (5B) Michael C and Clare K Reynolds 553-00-00-002 0.10 Acres; New business: Appointment of Greenwood County Grievance Committee for a three-year term, Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions: Centre Court – Bill Kimler (Reappointment), District Six, Newport – Paul Trnka (New), District Five, Resolution 2021-17 transferring funds from Special Appropriations to Capital Project Sales Tax Fund to cover additional costs for metal fencing at JC Boozer Complex, District reports, Manager’s report, Attorney’s report; Executive session, if needed.
NINETY SIX CPW
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six CPW
AGENDA: Executive Session: Discuss a contractual matter dealing with engineering. FOIA Section 30-4-40 5) Documents of and documents incidental to proposed contractual arrangements.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Appearance by citizens or others; Reports from municipal officers; Administration; Building Codes; Finance; Court; CPW; Fire; Police; Streets and Sanitation; Reports of standing committees; Unfinished business to include second reading of ordinances; New business to include introduction and first reading of ordinance and resolutions and matters presented by council members; Executive session to discuss personnel matters within sanitation department; Council comments.