MONDAY
Greenwood School District 50
Board of Trustees
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: ESSER III fund discussion
TUESDAY
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Reports from municipal officers; Reports from standing committees; Executive session to discuss possible economic development project with Aiken Electric Coop.
THURSDAY
McCormick County
Planning Commission
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business: Update on zoning ordinance. New business: Resignation letter from Joy Bell-Turman. Reports: County council report, economic development report. Next meeting: Sept. 2, 2021 at the county administration center.