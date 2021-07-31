MONDAY

Greenwood School District 50

Board of Trustees

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.

AGENDA: ESSER III fund discussion

TUESDAY

SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall

AGENDA: Reports from municipal officers; Reports from standing committees; Executive session to discuss possible economic development project with Aiken Electric Coop.

THURSDAY

McCormick County

Planning Commission

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick

AGENDA: Old business: Update on zoning ordinance. New business: Resignation letter from Joy Bell-Turman. Reports: County council report, economic development report. Next meeting: Sept. 2, 2021 at the county administration center.