SATURDAY

GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES

RETREAT

TIME: 9 a.m.

LOCATION: Leadership room at district office, 1855 Calhoun Road

AGENDA: Call to Order (Ken Cobb) 9 a.m.; Board Training (Ashley Story) 9:05-11 a.m.; Break 11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.; Poverty Presentation – (Tammy Pawloski) 11:15 a.m.-noon; Safety and Security (Natalie Tolbert) Lunch Presentation noon-1 p.m.; Finance and Capital Project Discussion (Rodney Smith) — 1 p.m.-2 p.m.; General Discussion- 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Wrap-up and Adjournment (Ken Cobb) 3 p.m.

SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETING

TIME: 3 p.m.

LOCATION: Leadership room at district office, 1855 Calhoun Road

AGENDA: Call to Order (Ken Cobb); Executive Session — Personnel Matters-Recommendations and Vacancies; Action Items — Personnel Matters-Recommendations and Vacancies; Adjournment

