Public meetings Mar 4, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SATURDAYGREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEESRETREATTIME: 9 a.m.LOCATION: Leadership room at district office, 1855 Calhoun RoadAGENDA: Call to Order (Ken Cobb) 9 a.m.; Board Training (Ashley Story) 9:05-11 a.m.; Break 11 a.m.-11:15 a.m.; Poverty Presentation – (Tammy Pawloski) 11:15 a.m.-noon; Safety and Security (Natalie Tolbert) Lunch Presentation noon-1 p.m.; Finance and Capital Project Discussion (Rodney Smith) — 1 p.m.-2 p.m.; General Discussion- 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Wrap-up and Adjournment (Ken Cobb) 3 p.m.SPECIAL CALLED BOARD MEETINGTIME: 3 p.m.LOCATION: Leadership room at district office, 1855 Calhoun RoadAGENDA: Call to Order (Ken Cobb); Executive Session — Personnel Matters-Recommendations and Vacancies; Action Items — Personnel Matters-Recommendations and Vacancies; Adjournment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vacancy Matters-recommendations Work Room Office Ken Cobb Personnel Adjournment 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Community Foundation recognizes new officers and board members Mar 2, 2022 Enrollment Up 9% due to no-cost option at PTC Mar 2, 2022 SCDSS announces new Greenwood County Director Mar 2, 2022 American Legion Post 20 supports Pathway House Mar 2, 2022 Latest News +7 No 1 Jin Young Ko tied for 2nd-round lead at LPGA Singapore Williams files for District 52 board of trustees Clemson Extension: Cue spring activities John Rosemond: There's nothing unusual about infants crying when startled Mary Ann Crum: More than a chicken Most Popular Articles ArticlesWoman dies in Abbeville County wreckGreenwood woman faces meth distribution chargeDavid Johnson achieves dream of playing professionallyRemains found in McCormick ID'd as Adam HarveyChanges made at Greenwood School District 50 officeGreenwood city council takes steps toward new housingRed water in Greenwood creek came from Uptown fountainDistrict 50 announces staff changesEdgefield man arrested on child sex abuse material countsProperty taxes might increase in Abbeville County State News Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: 'Ban it' Every SC taxpayer gets at least $100 rebate in Senate bill South Carolina voting changes unite Democrats, Republicans Dylann Roof takes church shooting appeal to US Supreme Court SC workers may get Juneteenth, Confederate holiday choice 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here