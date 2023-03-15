Public meeting Mar 15, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYABBEVILLE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETINGTIME: 7 p.m.LOCATION: City Council Chambers, 100 Court SquareAGENDA: Approve minutes from March 8. Presentation: Draft of city comprehensive plan, City Manager Blake Stone. Public comment period. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Law Most read stories Friday morning shooting leaves one injured Fire at Abbeville Opera House being investigated by SLED Greenwood man faces murder charge in Taggart Avenue shooting Greenwood man facing drug charge after traffic stop Greenwood's Self crowned Miss South Carolina USA Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Greenwood Index-Journal editor to lead state press association Local best selling author speaks at Rotary Meeting Lander alumna Rayshawn Trapp pens inspiring book