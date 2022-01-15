TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Regular public meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Old business: Amend the county zoning ordinance so that a parcel of land totaling about 1.95 acres at 121 Cannon Road in Greenwood changes zoning classifications from R-1 to AG-3; amend the zoning ordinance so that a portion land totaling about 0.38 acres at 3704 McCormick Highway in Greenwood changes zoning classifications from RDD to C-1. New business: Consider revising Greenwood County policy 4.17 vehicle collision review board policy; consider revising Greenwood County policy 9.2 workers’ compensation lease policy; consideration revisiing Greenwood County policy 10.4 procurement policy; consider a joinder agreement for Cinergy, a subsidiary of Duke One, to join Teijin FILOT Master Agreement; consider deeding easement to Ninety Six Commission of Public Works for Economic Infrastructure Project; update from county treasurer’s office. Pending items: Consider appointment of members to the Joint Planning Commission (District 2.)
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Edgefield Middle School media center
AGENDA: Introduce superintendent finalists. Community meet and greet with superintendent finalists (about 5:10-5:45 p.m.). Executive session: interview superintendent finalists. Action as necessary for items in executive session.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Meeting held via Zoom and conference call
AGENDA: Welcome new Saluda County commissioner, Dennis Lambries. Declarations: conflict of interest. Approval of minutes of Nov. 16 meeting. Policy edits for approval: Revise (1. 3-2-2070 Tuition Waiver for Senior Citizens, 2. 8-2-1030 Full-Time Faculty Terms of Employment, Teaching Workload, Overload Compensation, and Responsibilities, 3. 8-7-1040 Contagious Diseases, Infections, and Pandemics); delete (1. 8-2-1090 English Fluency Requirement for Faculty Employment, 2. 8-2-1090 English Fluency Requirement for Faculty Employment (PTC)); add (8-2-109 English Fluency Requirement for Faculty Employment (SBTCE)). Financial review for approval: proposed budget request by county FY 2023. Budget status report: December 2021. Reports: president; academic affairs; economic development/continuing education; foundation; human resources; institutional effectiveness; student affairs and communications. Commission chairperson. Executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF
TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center
AGENDA: Approve minutes and agenda. Public forum. Information Items: district updates, board recognition and School Board Recognition Month. Financial update: annual comprehensive financial report and budget report. Revised 2022-23 calendar. Executive session: Personnel matters — recommendations and vacancies. Action Items: 9th Grade Committee recommendation, and personnel recommendations and vacancies.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Call to order. Approval of minutes for Dec. 21 and Jan. 11 meetings. Recognize Dominique Baldwin on his retirement. Decision items: Second reading of Ordinance 21-07, a redistricting plan for McCormick County; Resolution 12-21, which establishes a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement between the county and WC Fiber LLC; consider accepting resignations of Donald Moss resignation from the Board of Assessment Appeals and Arthur Banks from the Board of Zoning Appeals; consider authorizing the Administrator to extend contract agreement with Southern Disaster Recovery by one year. Proclamation: McCormick County School Choice Week. Information. Committee reports.
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Executive sessions, discuss contract between Town Council and L&L Environmental. Committee may take action after executive session. Executive session, discuss the release/retention/discipline in the police department. Committee may take action after executive session. Proclamation 21-01 — Catfish Feastfival. Catfish Feastival Fall BBQ Festival. Committee reports.
FEB. 7
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County School cafeteria, 6979. S. Main St., McCormick
AGENDA: Public hearing on an ordinance adopting a redistricting plan for McCormick County.