Public meeting Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCILCALLED MEETINGTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Executive session to discuss the contract between Town of Ware Shoals and the engineer for the Carnell Sewer Line Project.Council may take action after executive session. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ware Town Council Politics Council Executive Session Contract Engineer Shoal 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector I Am Lander 150: Library colleagues explore history for book, ‘Lander University’ Feb 16, 2022 Lander's Linus Jonsson sees every day as an opportunity to learn something new Feb 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Celebrates 40th Anniversary Feb 15, 2022 PTC Vet Tech student proud to be ‘68-Tango’ Feb 15, 2022 Latest News +8 Global stocks, Wall St rebound from Ukraine jitters +5 'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine District 50 board approves policy, calendar changes Julie Jason: Are you in sync with your financial professional? +4 Community celebrates Starz24 Teen Center's first year Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo Greenwood women face assault chargesGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsReport: Police seek shooters after 1 man hit outside McAlister'sLawsuit says Greenwood County jail staff negligent in inmate's deathA food experience: Railtown Cafe brings something new to downtown McCormickReport: Robbery case lands 2 adults, 2 juveniles in custodyRemains found in Greenwood County'Sowjourner Jim': Retiring pastor plans to spread seeds of his faith along Appalachian TrailGreenwood man killed in shootout with Alabama police escaped twice State News Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court Bills to OK convention for US amendments on way to SC Senate SC House income tax cut likely coming up for quick vote McMaster names attorney to lead juvenile justice agency Caravan treks from Myrtle Beach to NC just to grocery shop 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here