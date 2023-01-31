Public meeting Damian Dominguez Jan 31, 2023 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYGREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL AND COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKSTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: T.W. Boons, 405 Main St., GreenwoodAGENDA: Joint informal dinner meeting. No action will be taken. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Abbeville to get new poultry plant Report: Day care teachers did not stop children from attacking others Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Galvan graduates from Marine recruit training Writer, Translator Aruni Kashyap to Visit Lander University Jr. Beta Club wins at SC State Beta Club Convention