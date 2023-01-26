Public meeting Damian Dominguez Jan 26, 2023 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYWARE SHOALS CALLED COUNCIL MEETINGTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Executive session to discuss compensation time for salary employees. Council may take action after executive session. Review and discuss chapters one through five in ordinance book. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Council Executive Session Chapter Politics Work Shoal Ware Compensation Employee Most read stories Rock House of ages: Man looks to preserve historic, mysterious Greenwood home Greenwood teen faces charges after shooting leaves one injured Cold temps, broken pipes displace tenants from Greenwood Building Fire damages Greenwood home Aunty Pam: MIL's wedding meal planning really takes the cake Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Chamber announces Leadership Greenwood Class Young turns 100 years young Garcia joins Self Regional Healthcare Foundation