GREENWOOD SCHOOL
DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School gymnasium, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Heart of the Wildcat recognitions: cafeteria staff, certified and classified employee of the month, SC Ready and SC PASS perfect scores; Finance (Dr. Rex Ward); Instruction (Paul Spadaro): 2021 state testing scores and district report cards longitudinal data; board comments; superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests, school resource officer monthly report (Lt. Mac Boudreau), COVID-19 protocols and procedures, vaccination bonus for employees, extracurricular activities communication and practices/public participation, dual modality instructional pay, SCSBA certification of delegates for the 2021 delegate assembly, construction manager at risk, secondary math instructional coach position, policies emergency reading: policy IKF graduation requirements and policy IKA grading/assessment systems, 2021-2022 legislation policy discussion; personnel update (Cathy Anderson); executive session; action as necessary for items in executive session.