NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: May 17, June 21 and June 25. Petitions received and disposed of. Reports from standing committees: public safety, council member Charles Stevens; streets and sanitation, council member Wayne Gibert; finance, council member John Jefferson; judicial, council member Kellar Rogers; maintenance of building, council member Bridget Porter; planning, council member Mickie Goodman. Reports from special committees: Main Street Enhancement Project Review, Jimmy Peden; Mill Village Association, Kim Crawford. Old Business. New Business. Miscellaneous business not included in any of preceding orders. Executive Session: Discussion of matters relating to contractual arrangements with the Ninety Six Commission of Public Works regarding Town Hall; and to receive legal advice from our municipal attorney.