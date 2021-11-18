Public meeting Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAYGREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETINGTIME: NoonLOCATION: 110 Metro DriveAGENDA: Executive session to discuss negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements. Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Metropolitan District Incident Politics Meeting Executive Session Noon Agenda Negotiations Recommended for you 2021 IJ College Pickoff Index-Journal 2021 College Football Pickoff Make your weekly picks for local prizes! 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Council of Church Women hosts day of prayer Nov 16, 2021 SAR awards certificates for correct display of flag Nov 16, 2021 SEHA hosts fifth annual Veterans Day luncheon Nov 16, 2021 Clogging routine scores winning votes for Miss Lander University Nov 16, 2021 Latest News +5 New Delhi's air still 'very poor' despite emergency measures +6 Global shares mixed after US stocks fall back +13 SKorea sees record virus jump as thousands take college exam +4 German disease control head warns of 'terrible Christmas' +5 China coast guard uses water cannon against Philippine boats Most Popular Articles ArticlesPiedmont Tech going tuition-free for S.C. students in 2022Laurens man gets life sentence in slaying of 2-year-old boyGreenwood woman faces charge after infant tests positive for marijuanaGreenwood police: Two women face robbery countsGreenwood man faces drug chargesHodges man faces domestic violence, child neglect chargesNinety Six man faces breach of peace, firearm chargesSometimes tense ninth-grade academy discussion continues at board meetingTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesHighway Patrol: Driver dies in fiery crash in Laurens County State News Black man stomped by South Carolina officer gets $650K SC House to return Dec. 1 for redistricting special session 2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate McLeod gets Higher Heights' backing for South Carolina gov GOP Rep. Mace's bill would federally decriminalize marijuana 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here