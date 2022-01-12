Public meeting Jan 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAYWARE SHOALS CALLED POLICE COMMITTEE MEETINGTIME: 5 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Executive session, discuss the release/retention/discipline in the police department. Committee may take action after executive session. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Committee Meeting Retention Police Executive Session Shoal Ware Police Department Discipline 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Promise - Madelyn Wood Dec 30, 2021 Greenwood County First Steps receives Literacy grants Dec 28, 2021 Brewer wins Alston Award Dec 28, 2021 Self Regional foundation announces educational seminar Dec 22, 2021 Latest News +3 Large explosion outside Mogadishu airport, deaths reported +15 China's Tianjin orders more testing of 14 million residents +12 Amid Djokovic backlash, Australia grapples with omicron wave +4 Global stocks, Wall St up after Powell says rates to rise Cate Blanchett says a psychic predicted she would have four children Most Popular Articles ArticlesNinety Six man dies in single-vehicle crashPolice make arrest in June slaying of 21-year-old manMembers of GCT 1984 West Side Story cast reconnect, watch 2021 movie musical remakeMan, woman face charges after drugs found during traffic stopGreenwood man faces domestic violence charge'We are so proud of you guys': 79 graduate from Greenwood High, EmeraldFood tour in Greenwood, Laurens kicks off todayReport: Man dives into Lake Greenwood to evade deputiesTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesReport: Man threw screwdriver into woman's neck State News SC General Assembly back in session with plenty to spend Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask judge to lower $7 million bond Congressional maps head to House floor; Democrats unhappy Familiar tax cuts, new bonuses in SC governor's budget SC prisons chief gets national award for agency turnaround 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here