Public meeting Aug 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYTOWN OF NINETY SIX FINANCE WORKSHOPTIME: N/ALOCATION: Ninety Six Town HallAGENDA: Budget workshop Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Workshop Budget Workshop Ninety Six Town Hall Town Craftwork Industry Agenda Finance Meeting 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Motto Mortgage Action Now Open in South Carolina Jul 28, 2022 Agreement supports transfer to Francis Marion University Jul 28, 2022 Moore elected to SC Immunization Coalition Board Jul 27, 2022 AAMC Foundation awards Healthcare Career Scholarships Jul 27, 2022 Latest News Lee Ryan ‘arrested after alleged plane row’ Beyoncé removing offensive disabled term from new album ‘Renaissance’ after furious backlash Amber Heard ‘makes $500k profit selling her California home’ +4 Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida +4 Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida Most Popular Articles ArticlesPerson dies in Greenwood police custody; SLED is investigatingGreenwood man arrested on gun and drug chargesJudge denies bond for Greenwood man charged with shooting at deputyGreenwood man faces attempted murder, domestic violence chargesCompany picks Abbeville for first American headquartersWaterloo man dies following reported disputeCrime Suppression Unit fights drugs, illegal guns and gangsState gov talk solutions to violent crime in Greenwood CountyGreenwood First Steps hires interim executive directorGreenwood police release new details on deadly July 9 crash State News Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as SC gov running mate Democrats delay primary order decision until after 2022 vote Charleston puts up plaque where slaves were beaten, punished