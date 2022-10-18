Public meeting Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL CALLED MEETINGTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: District board room, 400 Greenville St.AGENDA: Presentation of zoning materials requested by board members, discussion of zoning information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoning Board Member Company Discussion Material Information Agenda Meeting Most read stories Greenwood police: Chase ends in crash, arrest No bond set for man charged in shooting death; victim's relative has outburst in courtroom Family, friends remember Edwards as an 'everyday dad' Two face armed robbery, weapon charges Calhoun Falls official airs discontent at meeting Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Bal's Big Give continues Students receive scholarships from the Abney Foundation Lander offers graduate school Fair