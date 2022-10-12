Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 4:24 am
TODAY
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS
CALLED COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Discuss all aspects of trash contract.
