Public Meeting Mar 9, 2022

FRIDAY
JOHN DE LA HOWE BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Shiflet Hall, 192 Gettys Road, McCormick
AGENDA: President's report. Review of departmental reports. Executive session to discuss contractual and personnel matters if necessary. Report on executive session. Other business.