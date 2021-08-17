TODAY
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Reading of public comments statement. Approval of minutes, July 20 and July 22. Audit presentation, Highsmith & Highsmith. Josh Skinner, penny sales tax update. Yard of the month. Public comments. Committee Reports: police, public works/properties, fire, youth/communities, history/tourism, administrative, and water/sewer/WWT. Executive session: Discuss the release/retention/discipline of Public Works employees. Council may take action after executive session.