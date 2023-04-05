Public meeting Damian Dominguez Apr 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYTOWN OF WARE SHOALSBUDGET WORKSHOPWHEN: 5:30 p.m.WHERE: Town HallAGENDA: Discuss the 2023-2024 budget. Executive session to discuss the compensation of all town employees. Council may take action after executive session.JOINT MEETING OF MCCORMICK COUNTY AND TOWN COUNCILSWHEN: 5:30 p.m.WHERE: 610 S. Mine St., McCormickAGENDA: Introduction — Chairman Charles Jennings. Concerns town — Mayor. Discussion of joint ventures — 1. Parks and recreation 2. Housing 3. Capital penny sales tax 4. Zoning ordinance (electronic signs) 5. Vacant buildings 6. Job development Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Finance The Economy Most read stories Greenwood man gets 30-year sentence in shooting, robbery Greenwood shoemaker, VA doctor earn patent for orthopedic shoes Self's residency program tied for third in country with exam scores Greenwood PD strikes gold in DUI enforcement Man charged in 2021 slayings to remain in jail Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Hays ‘a part of Lander since childhood’ Gallery owner offers tips to aspiring artists at PTC Promised Land Community Association sponsors drop-in