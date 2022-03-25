Public meeting Mar 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAYS.C. GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR AGRICULTURE AT JOHN DE LA HOWE BOARD OF TRUSTEESTIME: 11 a.m.LOCATION: Shiflet Hall conference roomAGENDA: Approve of agenda. Executive session to discuss contractual and personnel matters, if necessary. Report on executive session. Other business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Agenda Shiflet Hall John De La Howe Board Of Trustees Executive Session Governor Conference Room School 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Kimler wins second term as chairman of the GWCDP Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Latest News +18 N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions +5 Some prominent Russians quit jobs, refuse to support war +16 Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia +3 Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine's doorstep John Rosemond: Marriage is a most-of-the-time job Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackDriver dies after dump truck overturns in Laurens CountyWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concertsResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeTension, concern continues over Abbeville County school calendarGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and ParisPHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesGreenwood teen faces attempted murder charge State News SC Senate debates private school choice for poorer students More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here