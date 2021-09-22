TODAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
SCHOOL BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick High School media center
AGENDA: 6 p.m. Executive Session: Personnel Matters (Leaves, Hires, and Separations, (Student Matters, Review of COVID-19 Protocol and Legal Discussion Related to the Same. Regular session: motions on executive session items, public comment, office of the superintendent (First Reading Approval of Administrative Rule GCC/GDC, Approval of Resolution to Repeal Proviso 1.108, Air Quality Plans, Review of DHEC Guidance for School 2021-2022, Rapid Testing in Schools, Review of COVID-19 Safety Protocols), public comment, second executive session if needed.