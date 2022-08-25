AGENDA: PUBLIC HEARING: Ordinance 22-04: An Ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for ordinary School District No. 1, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023, to provide for the expenditures thereof. Ordinance 21-12: An Ordinance concerning Political Signs. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Council may go into Executive Session, Pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to discuss personnel matters concerning the Water & Sewer Department. DECISION ITEMS: Ordinance 22-04: An Ordinance to provide for the levy of taxes for ordinary School District No. 1, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023, to provide for the expenditures thereof. Council to consider 3rd Reading. Ordinance 21-12: An Ordinance concerning Political Signs. Council to consider 3rd Reading. Ordinance 22-05: An Ordinance to reduce Planning Commission Members from 9 to 7. Council to consider 1st Reading. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to award painting contract to MAR Construction for painting interior and exterior at the Courthouse in the amount of $97,700. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to implement compensation classification plan in the amount of $732,075.11 effective December 1, 2022. DISCUSSION ITEMS: 1. Council to discuss the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Projects in the amount of $1,356,815.08. 2. Roads Prioritized. 3. Office Space.