TODAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
AGENDA: Petitions received and disposed of. Reports from standing committees: Public safety, Councilman Charles Stevens; street and sanitation, council member Wayne Gibert; finance, council member John Jefferson; judicial, council member Kellar Rogers; maintenance of building, council member Bridget Porter; planning, council member Mickie Goodman. Reports from special committees: Main Street Enhancement Project. Old business. New business. Miscellaneous business not included in any of preceding orders.