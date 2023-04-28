Piedmont Technical College will host two spring commencement exercises Thursday at the James Medford Family Event Center.
An 11 a.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from our Business, Information Technology, Commercial Art, Public Service, Engineering & Industrial Technology programs. A 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from our Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and health care programs.
Retired manufacturing titan Ron Millender will deliver the public leader keynote address. After serving as process engineer, director of manufacturing, and director of global quality systems at Capsugel, and as vice president of global operations and, finally, as vice president and general manager of the Americas Region at what’s now Lonza, Millender retired in 2011 and is a founder and current chairperson of The Greenwood Promise.
The student speaker for the 11 a.m. ceremony will be Allysa Hinson, who is receiving an associate in applied science, major in general technology with a welding concentration. She discovered a love for welding while taking it as an elective while a junior at Abbeville High School.
The student speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony will be Brad Garner, who is receiving an associate in applied science, major in nursing. A veteran and former law enforcement officer, Garner was inspired to major in nursing after witnessing the excellent care his late mother received while being treated for ovarian cancer.
The public should be advised that PTC takes security measures for all graduation ceremonies. Guests are encouraged to leave unnecessary items in vehicles. Umbrellas and balloons will not be allowed into the event. Any bags carried into the Medford Center must be made of clear plastic.
This is a ticketed event. Each individual ticketholder, including children, will be entitled to one seat only. The Emerald City Brass will provide musical entertainment.