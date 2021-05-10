Piedmont Technical College and Self Regional Healthcare are partnering to host a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. The event is open to PTC faculty, staff and students — as well as the public. The clinic will deliver the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, with second doses being delivered at a subsequent clinic from noon to 5 p.m. June 3.
Every individual who gets vaccinated May 13 will receive a $5 Chick-fil-a gift card.
“This clinic would not be possible without continuing support and commitment from Self Regional Healthcare,” said Hope Rivers, president of Piedmont Tech. “Together, our institutions are doing their part to promote public health and offering an opportunity for members of our community to receive the vaccine. We so look forward to the day when COVID-19 is merely a concern of the past.”
“We are grateful to be partnering with Piedmont Technical College for this important outreach event. Our organizations share the vision of getting past this pandemic, and widespread vaccination is the way to do that,” said Jim Pfeiffer, president and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare. “We encourage everyone who is available to come get vaccinated and do their part to defeat COVID-19.”
Those seeking vaccination at the clinic are asked to bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have it, although insurance is not required to receive the vaccine.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the clinic. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 864-725-3555.