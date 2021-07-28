Piedmont Technical College will host an Instant Admission Day for the fall semester Aug. 3 at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood Enrollment Center. Participants can get accepted on the spot.
Admissions and financial aid counselors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help students through the admissions and enrollment process in just one day. Students will leave Instant Admission Day enrolled and prepared to start classes this fall.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring a photo ID, their official high school transcript or GED diploma/transcript, official college transcripts, if they’ve completed previous college courses and their 2019 tax return (parents’ 2019 return if under age 24). Fall classes begin Aug. 23.
Sign up at ptc.edu/instant or call 888-387-4275 for information.