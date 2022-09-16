It seems only fitting that Piedmont Technical College graduate Austin “Grey” Hamlett was a skilled welder. In his all-too-brief lifetime, he forged the strongest bonds, not only with his own metal works but also with family, friends, and countless others who made his acquaintance.

After the 22-year-old died from injuries sustained in a July 9 motor vehicle crash, evidence of the esteem people had for him, and the abundant love he spread, was unmistakable in the droves that turned out to bid farewell when he was laid to rest. That outpouring of love by the community soon manifested into a new scholarship in Grey’s memory at Piedmont Tech.