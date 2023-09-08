Promised Land Community Association to meet From staff reports Sep 8, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Promised Land Community Association will have its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Promised Land Volunteer Fire Department. All residents are invited to attend. For information, contact Jeanette Austin at 864-992-4426. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Anderson man dies of gunshot wound in Greenwood Greenwood restaurant to pay more than $800,000 in wrongful death lawsuit Ware Shoals man facing charges in 2022 overdose Bradley man dies in head-on collision Wreck overturns car on Highway 72/221 Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip DAR chapters plan Bells Across America event Meyer to speak at Garnet & Gold Forum McCormick County breaks ground on new W.S. Mims Community Center