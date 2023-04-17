Promised Land Community Association to have monthly meeting From staff reports Apr 17, 2023 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Promised Land Community Association will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Promised Land Volunteer Fire Department.For information, call 864-992-4426 or 864-554-5695. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Murdaugh makes possible move to McCormick Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Vigil honors Greenwood man fatally shot in McCormick Greenwood man dies after shooting in McCormick GCSO continues search for missing Hodges man Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip PTC Foundation 5K participants bring sunshine on a cloudy day PCAG attends spiritual retreat Porter helps create a welcoming environment for prospective students