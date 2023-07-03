Promised Land Community Association hosts monthly meeting By From staff reports Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Promised Land Community Association will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. July 13 at the Promised Land Volunteer Fire Department. All residents are invited. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Plea deal reached in 2019 killing of Greenwood man Man arrested in 2 shooting fatalities at Abbeville apartments McCravy seeks pardon for mother of 5 imprisoned for manslaughter Drugs and money at forefront in day 2 of murder trial Mason Gary leaves board members, Abbeville community with a challenge Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip Mathews Lions Club installs new officers Pyles joins Greenwood Capital investment team Power:Ed grant to provide GAP scholarships