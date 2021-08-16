Preserving Lake Greenwood will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Camp Fellowship pavilion. Stephanie Turner, Clemson Extension agent, will present a program on rain gardens. All interested are welcome to attend.
Preserving Lake Greenwood to meet at Camp Fellowship
- From staff reports
