The October Preserving Lake Greenwood meeting will be in conjunction with the annual Upstate Forever meeting from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Lake Conestee, south of Greenville, 601 Fork Shoals Road, Greenville. The dam for this facility holds pollution from the Reedy River and thus from Lake Greenwood.
Preserving Lake Greenwood meeting Sunday
