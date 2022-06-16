Officials will close a portion of U.S. Bypass 25 Northeast in mid-July for work at the railway overpass, which is near The Amish Oven.

CSX plans to close northbound lanes on July 18, southbound lanes on July 19 and the two inside lanes — one in each direction — on July 20. These closures should last 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.