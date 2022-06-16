Portion of bypass to close for CSX work From staff reports Jun 16, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials will close a portion of U.S. Bypass 25 Northeast in mid-July for work at the railway overpass, which is near The Amish Oven.CSX plans to close northbound lanes on July 18, southbound lanes on July 19 and the two inside lanes — one in each direction — on July 20. These closures should last 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Pilgrim named Lander University’s outstanding LINK Instructor Jun 13, 2022 Rad Tech Program Director named Innovator of the Year Jun 13, 2022 Local Lion honored at state convention Jun 13, 2022 Personable PTC Alumnus relishes collaborative work of ‘Selling Greenwood’ Jun 13, 2022 Latest News +5 LEADING OFF: Unbeaten Musgrove starts for Padres at Wrigley +6 French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv +3 Weekend Ticket: Never too hot to get outta the house +3 Solicitor, law enforcement want stiffer penalties for gun crimes +5 Rockets launch from Connie Maxwell as part of aeronautics camp Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood County deputies connect man to more than 60 gas station break-insWare Shoals police investigate Friday morning break-insGreenwood man faces drug, gun chargesDistrict 50 board approves budget, nixes tuition costsNew Greenwood eatery borne out of friendshipGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingSLED charges ex-Spartanburg Methodist College officer, wife with crimes against childAbbeville County employees get pay boostEight is enough: Family with eight living siblings in their 70s remains closeRemaining suspect in April shooting turns himself in State News Lawmakers pass $13.8B SC budget with large tax rebates, cuts At least 4 Republican SC House members lose primaries Bruce, Matthews advance to US Senate Democratic runoff in SC Takeaways: Big Trump win, election deniers advance in Nevada Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on